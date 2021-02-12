An outreach team in Bedford are touring the streets to offer accommodation to rough sleepers as temperatures are set to drop to minus seven tonight, 12th February.

People are being urged to reach out for support, as the Borough council says no one needs to sleep rough in the town this winter.

Emergency beds have been made available throughout the pandemic and is available for anyone to access 24/7.

Support is available via the phone or in person. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Staff at the council say anyone that is sleeping rough or at risk of becoming homeless and needs support should contact the council's Housing Options team at any time on 01234 718058.

If you do not have the means to make a phone call, then you can also visit the council's Customer Service Centre on Horne Lane during office hours.

No one needs to sleep rough in Bedford Borough this winter. Rough sleepers in Bedford Borough have been able to access emergency beds throughout the pandemic and every night throughout the winter, not just when temperatures drop below freezing, but with temperatures dropping so low we are again, encouraging people to get in touch if they need support. Cllr Colleen Atkins, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, Regulatory Services and Housing

If you're worried about a rough sleeper in Bedford, contact the outreach team. Credit: ITV News Anglia

If you're concerned about someone you see sleeping rough then you can contact outreach teams here.

