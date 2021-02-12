Tributes paid to Cambridgeshire firefighter who has died from Covid-19

Tributes have been paid to a Cambridgeshire firefighter who has died from Covid-19.

Danny Granger, 52, died in hospital yesterday evening after a four week battle with the virus. He had been an on-call fire officer based at Cottenham Fire Station.

He had been with the service for nearly 22 years and colleagues described him as being the ‘life and soul of the station’.

His watch commander Julian Bridgeman said:

Danny was a massive influence at the station. He spent his life helping others and was always organising events for The Fire Fighters Charity, be it car washes or open days. I cannot put into words how much he will be missed by us all, he wasn’t just a colleague for 22 years, he was also a great friend. Julian Bridgeman, Watch Commander

Chris Strickland, Chief Fire Officer of Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service also paid tribute to him:

“Our on-call firefighters dedicate so much of their time ensuring their local area has a fire and rescue response if needed. They can be called on day and night, making sacrifices at home to respond to their pagers to help those in need. Danny had carried out this role for over 20 years which is remarkable and I remember presenting him with his long service and good conduct medal last year, which was so well deserved.

Danny leaves his Mum Margaret, sister Katie and brother-in-law Mel.

In a statement They wrote:

“Daniel had the biggest heart and would do anything for his family and friends. He would light up any room. He was incredibly funny and had the most amazing personality. Daniel loved his sports – golf, horse racing, football and he was an avid West Ham and Cambridge United supporter. He was a devoted brother and son, the best we could have ever wished for. We are totally heartbroken and devastated. There are no words that can describe how much we will miss him.”A book of condolence has been set up on Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service’s website.