Vaccine programme reaches nearly 90% of people over 70s in the Anglia region

The vast majority of care home residents and those over the age of 70 have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine in the East of England.

The latest detailed figures published by NHS England show that 1.28 million people in the East of England had been given the first dose of vaccine by Sunday 7 February.

Of that number 818,321 people were over the age of 70 and among the top four priority groups to be given the potentially live-saving injection represented nearly nine out of ten people in that age group.

In the Norfolk and Waveney area, 29.3% of everyone over the age of 16 have had the first dose - the third highest percentage in England behind Somerset and Dorset.

92.2% Care homes residents in the East of England having at least one dose of the Covid jab

91.5% People over 80 in the East of England who have had at least one dose of the Covid jab

86.7% People over 70 in the East of England who have had at least one dose of the Covid jab

More up-to-date daily figures are also published by the NHS which don't provide an age breakdown.

They show that in the East of England, 1,375,546 has received the first Covid vaccine by Wednesday 10 February, which was 26.9% of the adult population.

Wintry weather at the start of the week forced the closure of a number of vaccine centres in Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

The percentage of Over 16s who have had the first Covid vaccine dose in health authority areas of the Anglia region

On Thursday, the NHS reported that a further 56 patients had died with coronavirus in hospitals in the Anglia region.

So far in 2021, 4,417 patients have died in hospital in the region which is 40% of the total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.