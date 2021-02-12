Van driver who deliberately ran over cyclist is jailed

A 41-year-old man has been jailed after he admitted deliberately running over a cyclist.

Stephen Bates, admitted knocking a man off his bike, before reversing his van back over him in Hardley, Norfolk almost four years ago.

Bates, of no fixed abode, appeared at Norwich Crown Court after after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm and robbery.

The attack took place on 14th May 2017. Bates and the victim, a man in his 40s, had arranged to visit a local pub together. The defendant drove in a van towards their destination in Loddon, while the victim cycled in front.

The court heard that during the journey the victim was knocked from his bike by the van, resulting in him being thrown onto the windscreen of the vehicle. Bates then deliberately reversed the van over the victim.

The victim managed to drag himself to safety as Bates made a second attempt to drive over him. The whole incident was seen by a member of the public.

Bates stopped, only to steal items from the victim’s bag, before driving off. The victim was described as fortunate to have only sustained minor injuries.

Bates left the area, joining a travelling fairground business, and was only arrested 11 months later, after being stopped for a traffic offence in Surrey.

Sergeant Steven Harrowing said: