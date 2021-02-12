Visiting the parrot from Bedfordshire who's become an international Tik Tok star

Sarah Cooper went to meet Shelby, you can take a look at her report here

We've covered lots of stories on animals over the years, but very rarely are they international celebrities.

Shelby the parrot from Harlington in Bedfordshire has amassed 173,000 fans from all over the world on Tik Tok after her owners decided to document the life of owning a Macaw.

Shelby even goes on family walks. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Shelby's owner, Carlie Thomas, says she's a free-flying parrot who doesn't have a cage at home.

Carlie says Shelby's a bit like a boomerang, in that she always comes back.

The family even takes the blue and gold bird on their daily exercise.

Because we walk around the village with a parrot on our shoulder, we're sort of known as the pirate family, kids especially really enjoy that, they love coming up to us and saying 'Are you a real pirate? Is that a real parrot?' I think it's quite funny. But not only that, her favourite seat in the house is at the window, so people will stop at the window, wave at her, she's very well known. Carlie Thomas, Shelby's owner

Carlie and Shelby. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Shelby has become pretty well-known, and Carlie says the fame has definitely gone to her head.

She's completely sassy, a big diva, she absolutely loves the camera, cameras don't phase her at all, she's always having her photo taken, so she's enjoying her life now. Carlie Thomas, Shelby's owner

Shelby has thousands of followers across various social media platforms. Credit: ITV News Anglia

9-year-old Kason says Shelby is quite mischievous and difficult to live with at times.

Very cheeky, she's like the cheekiest animal we have! Every time I'm on my school work and I'm downstairs, she flies down to me and then starts chewing my computer and I'm like 'Oh my god!' I've actually built a pillow den to stop her from coming, so she can't go anywhere near my computer. Kason Thomas, 9-years-old

Shelby should live until she's 80-years-old.

She was bought to keep Carlie's dad's memory alive, and that's exactly what she does every day.

