Murder investigation after man attacked in Stevenage

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was attacked in Stevenage.

The 31-year-old was found injured on Meadow Way on the evening of Friday, 12 February.

He was taken to the Lister Hospital but died shortly after arriving there.

A cordon has been set up at the scene, and police say "a number of lines of enquiry" are underway.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit said: "A murder investigation has been launched and is being led by the BCH Major Crime Unit.

"We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry but are also appealing for any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened to contact us."

Anyone with information should contact Hertfordshire Police on 101, via their online web chat or by phoning Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.