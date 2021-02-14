Non-stop service from Luton Airport to London to be launched

A new direct rail service will take passengers from Luton Airport to London in around half an hour.

East Midlands Railway (EMR) are launching the route as part of their May timetable change, with northbound trains going on from Luton Airport to terminate in Corby.

The half-hourly service will operated between 6am and 10pm on weekdays.

Luton Airport Parkway is already served regularly by Thameslink services, but EMR will offer passengers a faster, non-stop option to the capital.

Will Rogers, Managing Director at EMR, said: "Overall, our May 2021 timetable will provide more seats, quicker journeys and a simpler and more resilient timetable for passengers across the East Midlands.

"A key part of this enhancement is our step change in service for Luton Airport and we look forward to continuing to work closely with the airport to further develop the service."

Luton Airport said the new route is the first step towards a dedicated 'Luton Airport Express', like those that serve other London airports.

Alberto Martin, CEO of Luton Airport, said: "With ongoing travel restrictions, there are far fewer passengers using the airport than there normally would be.

"However, we need to take the opportunity to prepare for a return to air travel, and these changes do just that. It will be even easier for passengers to reach the airport as soon as it is safe to do so again, and I look forward to welcoming them back."

A light-rail transit system is being built to link the station and the airport, which will replace the current bus service.