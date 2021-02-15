Colchester soldier creates Covid running group to improve mental health

A Colchester soldier has set up a running group to encourage people to get outside.

Mick Hill started the Covidrunner virtual group so people can post their running videos and take part in a live session every week.

The go for live runs every week. Credit: ITV Anglia

So far more than 150 have joined, something Mick hopes will improve people's mental health.

People needed a little something to get them going everyday, they needed something to get them out, do their exercise and maybe just help with that mental health because being isolated for so long and the thought of being isolated for even longer I think took quite a big impact on people. That's where Covidrunner came in. We can at least try to help people. Mick Hill, 7th Parachute Regiment

Those that have participated say it keeps them motivated, even when they are not able to run as a big group in person.

Covidrunner has been fantastic because it brings people together. It brings them together to give a bit more incentive to get out, have a look at what other people are doing, it allows you to engage with one another, share stories, keep a bit of motivation going and for me it brings a sense of community to their running which is what you miss when you're pulled away from other people. Pete Jones, runner

During the first lockdown last year Mick and a group of soldiers raised more than £11,000 for Colchester Zoo by running the equivalent of the length of Britain, Land's End to John O Groats.