Dog owners warned of poisonous palm oil in Felixstowe

Dog owners are being warned to look out for palm oil after ‘large amounts’ were found on Felixstowe beach.

Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team were called to remove the potentially lethal substance from the beach this morning (15 February).

[The] team arrived on scene and located rocks of palm oil. It was then decided to do a shoreline search from the viewing area Landguard to Cobbolds point. No more palm oil was found but with the incoming tide it is possible that more could come ashore. Felixstowe Coastguard Rescue Team

The oil has now been removed to be disposed correctly.

Palm oil can make dogs extremely ill if eaten. In 2019 ITV Anglia followed Jon, who was on a mission to clear Norfolk beaches from palm oil.

What should you do if your dog has eaten palm oil

Owners concerned their dog has eaten palm oil should contact their vet as soon as possible - ideally within an hour.

Consuming palm oil can cause sickness, diarrhoea and dehydration so look out for any of those symptoms.

You should not attempt to make your dog sick yourself.