Liz Summers speaks to Claire and John Croucher

The parents of missing Leah Croucher from Milton Keynes have spoken exclusively to ITV News Anglia about the torture they are still going through - two years on from her disappearance.

Leah was just 19 when she vanished on her way to work in Milton Keynes. Her family described the time since her disappearance as the ‘longest and toughest two years’.

Claire and John Croucher say they are desperate to know what has happened to their daughter.

Leah Croucher went missing on 15 February 2019

The unknown is horrendous, the things that go through your mind of what could have happened, worst case scenario she's still alive in a dungeon being tortured on an hourly basis two years down the line wondering where are we... why aren't we saving her.... I can't explain, I don't think anyone could ever explain the hurt, there's no words for it... I need her back. Claire Croucher, Leah's mum

In November 2019 - unable to cope with Leah's disappearance her half brother, Haydon, took his own life.

I never thought I'd lose one child, let alone two... I talk to Haydon like he's stood next to Leah and he's looking after her and they've found each other now and I beg him to come and haunt me so that he can tell me that she's safe. John and Claire Croucher, Leah's parents

Thames Valley Police has scaled back its investigation and admits there are no new leads in the case.