Formal warning for hospital as inspectors find A&E target not being met

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has been given a formal warning after their Accident and Emergency department was rated 'requires improvement'.

Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors visiting the hospital in December found that walk-in patients were not always triaged within 15 minutes, a national target for A&E.

The trust has been given a formal warning notice by the CQC, which means it must take action on the points raised by the report or face further enforcement action.

Other issues found by the inspectors was a shortage of nurses in A&E and the lack of a clear system to escalate patients through the triage system if their condition deteriorated.

The department's last inspection was as part of a whole-hospital visit in December 2019-January 2020. Following that inspection the entire trust, including A&E, was rated as requires improvement.

The trust's chief executive Sam Higginson said they are working on an "improvement plan" to meet waiting time targets for A&E.

He added: "We already had sufficient nursing staff in the trust, it so happened on the day they visited we’d been impacted by Covid sickness.

"I am able to say that we do currently have enough nursing staff available."

Fiona Allinson, CQC's head of hospital inspection, acknowledged hospitals were facing unprecedented challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She said: "We are aware that at the time of our inspection and throughout much of the last year, the department has been under significant pressure due to challenges caused by COVID-19.

"However, the information we received about its performance meant we had a duty to inspect it to support the trust to ensure patient safety.

"The trust must improve the department’s staffing arrangements and triage processes, so that it assesses and treats patients promptly and ensures their safety. It must also ensure that equipment is checked for safety, and that guidelines to prevent the spread of infection are followed.

"We continue to monitor the department closely to ensure that patients receive safe and effective care and treatment."

The CQC did highlight some methods worthy of an 'outstanding' rating at the Norfolk and Norwich's A&E department.

They included the specialist provision for elderly people in A&E and patients being seen and assessed inside ambulances if the department was too busy.

Mr Higginson thanked his staff for their work throughout the pandemic.

"I would like to say thank you to all our staff, and the amazing job they’ve done over the last few months with Covid," he said.