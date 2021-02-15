John Barrowman volunteers at Milton Keynes vaccine centre

Watch: John Barrowman volunteering at vaccination centre

Visitors to a vaccination centre in Milton Keynes may well have got a surprise this morning as John Barrowman volunteered at the centre.

The actor, performer and judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice series was there to support the team.

Credit: ITV Anglia

I think it is wonderful, we should be completely behind everybody who is volunteering and people who are getting the vaccine. I want to be a part of it, I've been isolating, so have my family, let's get it back to normal. John Barrowman

Barrowman spoke to other volunteers at the centre, including June who had retired after working for the NHS for decades. She returned to support the vaccination roll out.

In the East of England over 1.5 million people have had their first jab, that is around three in ten adults. Of that total, more than 60,000 have also had a second dose of vaccine meaning 1.2% of adults are fully vaccinated.

Speaking to ITV Anglia Barrowman said there is light at the end of the tunnel, and soon we’ll be able ‘to go back to singing and dancing’.