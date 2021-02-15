Motorcyclist dies after Cambridgeshire crash

A motorcyclist has died following a crash in Cambridgeshire.

The motorbike collided with a car yesterday (14 February) just before 7.30pm on Wisbech Road, March.

The rider was a man in his thirties, who died at the scene from his injuries. The car driver was uninjured.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who has dashcam footage before the crash, to come forward.

Anyone with information can visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website or call 101.