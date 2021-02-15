Norwich crane climber fined £45

A teenager who climbed up a crane in Norwich and spent two nights camping at the top of it has been told to pay £45 in compensation.

18-year-old climate protester Alex Sidney climbed the structure in Duke Street and eventually came down two days later.

At the top of the crane he displayed a flag in support of campaigning group Extinction Rebellion.

At Norwich Magistrates Court today (15 February) he admitted to using a disk cutter to gain access to it.

He was ordered to pay for the damage he caused to the chain which he cut and a further £100 in prosecution fees.

Alex Sidney, who is a cycle courier, scaled the 100ft crane on 7 November 2020. He was also given an 18 month conditional discharge before being told by the District judge to ‘stay out of trouble’.