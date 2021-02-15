Potholes: Councils handed millions to fill in roads

Councils in the East have been given more than £68 million to fill in potholes.

In total the Department for Transport has handed out £500m to local authorities in England, with £68.4m allocated to the East of England.

On average it costs £50 to fix a pothole, meaning the funding could pay for around 1,368,000 holes to be filled.

Transport Minister Baroness Vere said: "We know potholes are more than just a nuisance - they can be dangerous to drivers and cyclists alike, and cause damage to thousands of vehicles every year.

"The funding allocated today will help councils ensure roads in their area are kept up to standard, and that the potholes that blight road users can be dealt with promptly."

Councils could choose to use the funding for other maintenance issues.