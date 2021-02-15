The family of Leah Croucher have spoken of their heartbreaking horror two years since she went missing.

Leah, aged 19 at the time, disappeared on her way to work in Milton Keynes on the morning of 15 February 2019. The last confirmed sighting of her was at 8.15am, her phone's last activity was at 8.30am.

Her family have described the time since her disappearance as the ‘longest and toughest two years’ in an emotional statement.

“Leah, you have never left our thoughts for a moment. It may seem that at times to people that we are not thinking about you, but that is not true.

We still have those awful questions screaming in our brains -where are you? What happened? We still dream about you. Dream that we find you or that you come home, out of the blue. Leah Croucher's family statement

"That the police knock at the door to say they have found you, sometimes in the dream you are alive, sometimes you are not.

“You are still the last thing we think about at night and the first thing we think about in the morning. It is not getting any easier with time. If anything, it is getting harder.

"The constant worry about what happened to you that day and every day since you disappeared. The worry just keeps growing and growing.”

The last official sighting of Leah was on CCTV. Credit: Thames Valley Police

Police are now appealing for new information in the hope of finding Leah.

I genuinely believe that there are people in the area that morning who will have seen Leah and who can help the investigation. It was the day after Valentine’s Day and the last day before the schools finished for half-term so I am hopeful that it is a date that people may be able to recall more readily. Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard

The force are also trying to find a woman of similar description to Leah who was seen apparently upset by Furzton Lake later in the morning that she went missing.