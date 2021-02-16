Tim Hayward talking to ITV Anglia's Claire McGlasson

Tim Hayward is well known in Cambridge as the owner of the famous bun shop Fitzbillies.

In November he was rushed to Addenbrooke's Hospital with a shortage of breath and diagnosed with coronavirus.

Now, he has a great relief that he just managed to survive, but is warning the long term consequenses are as big as the pandemic itself and he's very concerned about the lack of aftercare for thousands like him who have what has become known as 'long covid'

Tim spent a month in Addenbrooke's and 10 days of that in a coma, but now knows he will carry the scars for the rest of his life

He says he wakes up in the morning and gets a blissful 8 seconds before he actually tries to move then he starts to wake limbs up and they hurt.

He says his voice will take months to come back, because of the intubation damaging his vocal chords.

I can't drive safely now. I can't walk great distances. I can't stand for any great period of time. And that's because of neural damage during the intensive care, which is not uncommon Tim Hayward

Fitzbillies in Cambridge Credit: ITV Anglia

Tim says while his condition isn't uncommon it isn't being talked about.

It wasn't until he wrote about his own experience for the Financial Times, that thousands of doctors and patients got in touch.

Their symptoms he says are not just physical, but also psychological .

Tim believes it is now a war against the pandemic and many people are suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

More people are dying of this. More families are affected and we aren't people who are trained to go off and be soldiers. So I think it's going to be absolutely vast Tim Hayward

Tim Hayward talking to ITV Anglia's Claire McGlasson Credit: ITV Anglia

Talking to ITV Anglia's Claire McGlasson Tim says:

"You can almost smell the adrenaline, people fighting, firefighting, to keep the wave from crashing over the top of them. That's what they are concentrating on now. When you come out, you can't get anything other than a video conference with a physio, three weeks after you exit and that's not because they are bad people, it's because the system is so ground up to a pitch. I don't think anyone's got the time to look at this, honestly. They literally haven't got time. Which means the wave is building and the crash will be louder when it hits."

Tim believes it may take years to understand the long-term effects of Covid-19