Jet ski drug smugglers jailed after making North Sea journey

Two men have been jailed after carrying £200,000 worth of cocaine on a jet ski from the Netherlands to Suffolk.

A court heard how Steve Brogan, 36, and Anthony Reilly, 34, both from Lancashire took a jet ski from the Lowestoft area to a pick up point in the Netherlands.

They collected £200,000 worth of cocaine and carried it back in a rucksack. The smugglers plan came to a sudden end when the jet ski they were on ran out of fuel.

Prosecutor Hugh Vass said that on the return journey on September 30 last year, the pair approached a boat and "asked the crew for some fuel - that request was refused".

"At one point they were pitched into the sea," said Mr Vass, adding that one of the men was showing signs of hypothermia and the other of exhaustion.

The Jetski Steve Brogan and Anthony Reilly used Credit: Suffolk Police

Lowestoft's RNLI lifeboat and a Coastguard helicopter rescued the pair, before they were taken to James Paget Hospital in Gorleston.

Steven Brogan was jailed for seven years and six months and 34-year-old Anthony Reilly was jailed for seven years.