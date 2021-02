People are being urged to avoid the area surrounding Peartree Lane in Welwyn Garden City due to a ‘large scale incident’.

A spokesperson for Herts Fire and Rescue said at least 10 fire engines are on site, with a number of other specialist units also in attendance.

ITV Anglia understands a decontamination unit is also on scene.

People have been told to avoid Peartree Lane

The fire is said to have broken out at an industrial unit close by.