More 'Bobbies on the Beat' in Northamptonshire

Watch our report from Graham Stothard

Northamptonshire Police has committed to doubling the number of officers in neighbourhood teams within 18 months.

At the moment there are 50, tackling all manner of crimes from anti-social behaviour, to class A drug dealing. That will rise to 100.

We're getting out there with warrants, serious organised crime, anti-soical behaviour and domestic abuse. We're not dealing with wheelie bin disputes any more and we're getting out there and making a difference PC Polly Scott

Traditionally thought of as 'Bobbies on the Beat', the officers and the role they've played has had to change with the times.

Over the years what we saw was this erosion of neighbourhood policing, that link with community. So what this now does, it allows us to get right into the centre of it Nick Adderley, Chief Constable

More police officers on patrol in Northamptonshire Credit: ITV Anglia

The force desbribes the new teams as neighbourhood policing with teeth and with attitude.

So when we get that intelligence from the public that drug dealing is taking place, that anti-social behaviour is occurring, we will be dealing with that at the earliest opportunity Nick Adderley, Chief Constable

Community teams were involved in recent operations tackling county line drug gangs across Northamptonshire.

In real terms, nationally between 2010 and 2017 there was about a 20% cut in police funding.

As funding fell, did police numbers, but since 2017 Northamptonshire's been recruiting.

1,370 Police officers now, compared to 1,170 in 2017

As we grow the force even further in future years it will give the public what they've always been asking for Stephen Mold, Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner

After their target of 100 community officers is reached Northamptonshire Police say they plan to recruit 60 more by 2023.