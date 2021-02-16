New base for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance moves a step closer

The Essex & Herts Air Ambulance has taken possession of its brand-new purpose-built airbase at North Weald Airfield

Work on the building began in February 2020 and has been completed on time despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a socially distanced handover, Air Ambulance CEO Jane Gurney and Cliff Gale, the Operations Director took possession of the building from Barnes Construction.

This was carried out via a video link in order to comply with the current lockdown restrictions on non-essential travel.

The opportunity to design and build our own Airbase has allowed us to include elements such as dedicated areas for training which will benefit not only our crews but also the local pre-hospital care community Air Ambulance CEO Jane Gurney

In addition to housing one of charity's two helicopters and two of its rapid response vehicles, the new building has areas for training, mentoring, patient liaison and fundraising.

Part of the new airbase will be a dedicated interactive visitor centre which will allow the charity to welcome and engage with the local community.

The new building, which includes a hangar which is capable of housing two helicopters when necessary and has underground heating beneath the helipad to keep it free of snow and ice during the winter months.

The building has been designed with the environment. It includes charging points for electric cars and photovoltaic panels on the roof which will generate electricity.

Work has now begun on the internal fit out phase, and it is scheduled to become operational by June.