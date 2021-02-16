Norfolk's Alfie Hewett and his partner Gordon Reid have successfully defended their men's wheelchair doubles title at the Australian Open.

In a repeat of last year's final, the top seeds once again beat France's Stéphane Houdet and Nicolas Peifer in straight sets to retain their crown.

It was the British pair's 10th Grand Slam title together and means they have now equalled the domestic record set by brothers Laurence and Reginald Doherty who also won 10 titles way back in the late 19th and early 20th century.

Hewett will be hoping to make it a double success in Melbourne when he faces Belgium's Joachim Gérard in the singles final later.

If Hewett does triumph in that final as well, it will mean he will have won three out of the four Grand Slam singles titles available, with only Wimbledon eluding him.