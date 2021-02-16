Off duty police officer offered house for sale, complete with drugs factory

Police in Essex have revealed that an off duty officer went to view a house in the Colchester area at the weekend, only to find that it came complete with a garage converted into a Cannabis factory.

Colleages then executed a warrant at the house and found more than £20,000 worth of cannabis plants growing in the garage.

Police say the occupant of the house 'will be spoken too in relation to Cannabis Cultivation offences.'

Officers have shared pictures on social media with the hash tags #youcouldntmakeitup and #Neveroffduty

The post also included: Things you would never hear Kirstie and Phil saying on #LocationLocationLocation "Tip of the day: When trying to sell your house and your estate agent is bringing an off-duty Police officer for a viewing, It's probably best you remove your Cannabis Grow from your Garage…… "