South African variant of Covid-19 found along Norfolk/Suffolk border

The government has confirmed that the highly transmissible South African variant of Covid-19 has been found along the Norfolk/Suffolk border.

Cases have been found in within the IP22 postcode area. Everyone in the area is now being urged to get tested, even if they are not showing symptoms. The Department for Health and Social Care is planning to begin testing every adult in Diss and Roydon from Friday.

They say that this type of targeted community testing will help to control and suppress the spread of the variant.

Anyone with symptoms should book a test in the usual way, and those without symptoms should visit their local authority website for more information.