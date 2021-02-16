The Women's Tour cycle race which was due to finish in Suffolk, has been postponed until the autumn because of Covid.

The event was due to end on June 12 with a stage between Haverhill and Felixstowe, but organisers are now hoping to rearrange it for October instead.

It's the second year in a row that the race has been disrupted because of the pandemic after the 2020 event was cancelled altogether.

Organisers are hopeful that won't be in the case this time though, and are now working on staging the event between October 4 and 9.

Details of the new route will be revealed in the summer once these dates are confirmed.

"We are obviously disappointed to be postponing the Women’s Tour from June but hope that by aiming to stage the race in October we can give the teams and public something to look forward to at the tail end of the summer," Race Director Mick Bennett said.

Cllr James Reeder from Suffolk County Council added: “Whilst it is disappointing to hear that the race has been postponed until later in the year, I can completely understand why this decision has been taken by the race organiser SweetSpot.

"The council fully supports their decision given the challenging situation with coronavirus in the UK at present. The health and safety of all communities, competitors and partners involved in a such well-attended public event must be the priority and we look forward to putting on a fantastic spectacle with SweetSpot and all our partners later in the year.”