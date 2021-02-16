'Yarmouth Eye' to be in place for the summer season

The east coast will have its very own 'Yarmouth Eye' on the seafront at Great Yarmouth for the summer season

Providing coronavirus restrictions allow, people will have the change to ride on the 50-metre tall observation wheel and enjoy panoramic views over the coastline.

It's been organised by Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which says it will be a Covid-safe attraction which will support the important visitor economy when restrictions are lifted to allow tourism again.

The Cityliner giant observation wheel features 36 capsules, each with a capacity of up to six people, and will operate from the Sea Life Centre gardens

To make sure it is Covid-secure there will be an enhanced cleaning schedule while it is operating.

People will have to have their temperatures taken before boarding and will have to wear a face covering boarding, during and when they leave the ride.

This temporary landmark attraction will enhance the seafront’s overall offer in the 2021 season, boost footfall and add to the profile and vitality of our resort during a challenging period for our visitor economy Cllr Carl Smith

The wheel will be visible from the A47 Acle Straight road into Great Yarmouth and will be illuminated in the evenings.