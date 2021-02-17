Covid infections in the Anglia region fall to lowest rate since early December

The regional infection rate in the Anglia region fell to 130 cases per 100,000 in the week to 12 February, which is the lowest figure since 2 December.

In the week up to 12 February there were still around 1,300 people a day testing positive for Covid-19 across the Eastern Counties.

Surge testing has been ordered by the Department of Health and Social Care in the south Norfolk town of Diss after the South African variant of the disease was found to be present in the area.

Corby remains the area with the highest infection rate in the Anglia region with 316 cases per 100,000 in the latest weekly figures. That is the second highest rate in England after Middlesbrough.

The lowest rate in the Anglia region is in Mid Suffolk with 42 cases per 100,000 in the population.

There is a full list of the infection rates in all the districts in the Anglia region below

The number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 in each county in the Anglia region in the week to 12 February Credit: Data from Public Health England released on 16 February

The vaccine rollout continues in the Anglia region with a fall in the number of injections given in the East of England on Monday and Tuesday as the government target for the first four priority groups to be given a first does was met.

There were 22,493 first dose injected in the East of England on Monday and 21,755 on Tuesday. They were the lowest daily totals since regional figure were first published on 18 January.

Over 1.57 million people in the Anglia region have now had at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine with 60,500 of that number also having the second.

More than 30% of the adult population in the East of England have now had at least one jab offering some protection against the disease. The proportion of adults who have also had the second dose for maximum protection is 1.2%.

1,573,077 People in the East of England who have had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine

30.8% Proportion of adults in the East of England who have first the Covid injection

The daily number of first Covid injections given in the East of England Credit: Data from NHS England

Below is the latest update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority area in the Anglia region. The figures, for the seven days to Friday 12 February, are based on tests carried out in laboratories and in the wider community. The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people. The list is based on Public Health England data published on Tuesday 16 February on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard. Data for the most recent four days (13-16 February) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases. Coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in each local authority area of the Anglia region in the week to Friday 12 February (with the previous week in brackets)

Corby - 315.7 (432.0) - down 27%

Peterborough - 261.1 (318.4) - down 18%

Luton - 259.6 (318.2) - down 18%

Kettering - 249.6 (312.5) - down 20%

Fenland - 235.6 (284.7) - down 17%

Wellingborough - 203.2 (254.7) - down 20%

Northampton - 198.1 (302.7) - down 35%

Bedford - 195.0 (308.7) - down 37%

Stevenage - 187.8 (284.6) - down 34%

Tendring - 178.8 (250.4) - down 29%

Welwyn Hatfield - 173.1 (256.0) - down 32%

East Northamptonshire - 170.3 (189.4) - down 10%

Watford - 152.2 (256.8) - down 41%

King's Lynn and West Norfolk - 151.9 (261.6) - down 42%

Norwich - 149.4 (272.5) - down 45%

Breckland - 147.2 (198.6) - down 26%

Harlow - 139.0 (228.6) - down 39%

Braintree - 136.3 (206.4) - down 34%

Huntingdonshire - 136.0 (177.6) - down 23%

Rutland - 135.2 (518.4) - down 74%

Daventry - 135.0 (168.7) - down 20%

Central Bedfordshire - 131.6 (182.6) - down 28%

Milton Keynes - 128.8 (205.6) - down 37%

Gt Yarmouth - 124.8 (248.7) - down 50%

Thurrock - 124.5 (185.3) - down 33%

Hertsmere - 123.9 (237.3) - down 48%

St Albans - 120.6 (151.6) - down 20%

Three Rivers - 116.8 (148.9) - down 22%

Southend - 113.0 (216.2) - down 48%

Castle Point - 109.5 (193.6) - down 43%

North Hertfordshire - 108.6 (182.7) - down 41%

East Cambridgeshire - 104.6 (136.9) - down 24%

Broxbourne - 103.8 (238.5) - down 56%

Ipswich - 103.0 (178.9) - down 42%

Rochford - 100.7 (164.8) - down 39%

Dacorum - 99.5 (169.3) - down 41%

Chelmsford - 95.9 (181.6) - down 47%

Uttlesford - 90.9 (129.3) - down 30%

Maldon - 90.9 (154.0) - down 41%

Brentwood - 89.6 (131.1) - down 32%

Colchester - 88.9 (210.1) - down 58%

Basildon - 88.1 (187.5) - down 53%

Broadland - 82.6 (188.1) - down 56%

Epping Forest - 82.0 (148.8) - down 45%

South Cambridgeshire - 81.1 (170.3) - down 52%

West Suffolk - 76.5 (126.8) - down 40%

South Northamptonshire - 76.2 (130.2) - down 41%

Cambridge - 76.1 (121.0) - down 37%

East Suffolk - 75.4 (132.7) - down 43%

South Norfolk - 71.7 (124.9) - down 43%

East Hertfordshire - 71.5 (108.8) - down 34%

Babergh - 53.2 (85.8) - down 38%

North Norfolk - 51.5 (114.5) - down 55%

Mid Suffolk - 42.4 (86.6) - down 51%The Anglia region encompasses the East of England counties of Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk along with Northamptonshire, Rutland and Milton Keynes

