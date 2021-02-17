The family of a motorcyclist who was killed following a collision in Cambridgeshire at the weekend have paid tribute to him.

Eric Gowler who was 34 and from St Peter's Road in March died after a crash with a car on the town's Wisbech Road on Valentine's night.

Today his family said

Eric was a much-loved son, father, brother and uncle. He was a friend to many and lived life to the full. He would do anything to help anyone and he had a smile that would light up a room. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and we would like to thank all those who helped at the scene, and for all the tributes left for Eric - he had more friends than we knew. Eric Gowler family tribute

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage of the moments leading up to the collision at 7.30 on Sunday (14th Feb) to come forward