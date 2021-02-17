Family and friends of Cambridgeshire firefighter Danny Granger who died with Covid-19 last week, are fundraising to buy iPads and holders for the intensive care unit at Addenbrookes Hospital

The fund, has been set up in Danny’s memory to help families of those in the critical wards see and speak to their loved ones while visiting is restricted.

Danny’s close friend and colleague at Cottenham Fire Station, Matt Scruby, has set up the page.

Danny received the best care at Addenbrookes intensive care unit. The doctors and nurses were amazing and so compassionate. The current restrictions in place due to Covid mean that families cannot visit loved ones in the hospital so they had to rely on the nurses kindly using their own phones. Danny’s mother and sister would like to raise enough money to buy several iPads for the hospital Matt Scruby Cambs Fire Service

The fund has already raised more than double its' original target.

You can donate Here