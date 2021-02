A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Colchester.

Police were called to a house on Lilianna Road shortly before 9.10am on Tuesday morning.

A woman aged in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the woman's death hasn't been established yet, but police are treating it as suspicious.

A 51-year-old man from Colchester is currently being questioned by officers.