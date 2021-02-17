Another bad night at the office for Ipswich Town and their beleaguered manager Paul Lambert ended with a bizarre twist as match referee Darren Drysdale appeared to square up to Town player Alan Judge towards the end of the nil-nil draw with Northampton.

Drysdale is seen confronting Judge after turning down his penalty appeal. He then appears to lean his head into the Republic of Ireland international.

Today Lambert has texted Mike Jones the EFL head of referees about the incident asking him to look at the footage.

To me, in my opinion, it looks as if the referee went in there and I said to him after the game, 'Did you put your head in my player? He couldn't answer it and that's the reason I spoke to Mike. I haven't seen that in a long, long while. Paul Lambert, Manager Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich pair Flynn Downes and Jack Lankester and Northampton defender Lloyd Jones stepped in and calmed the situation before Drysdale booked Judge.

The Football Association has confirmed it is aware of the incident.

2004 Darren Drysdale appointed a referee. Has also been a FIFA and UEFA assistant referee

As for the rest of the game it was another night to forget for Ipswich as their play-off hopes continue to fade and the fans call for Paul Lambert to be sacked get louder.

He seems to be at the end of his tether admitting the performances in recent weeks haven't been good enough adding 'I'm not the only one to blame. I've accepted that in the past but not anymore'

Ipswich are at home again on Saturday when they face Oxford United.