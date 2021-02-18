Banksy's 'hula-hoop girl' to be displayed in Bury St Edmunds Museum

A Banksy mural taken from a wall in Nottingham is to be restored and put on display in a museum in Suffolk.

Banksy's 'hula-hoop girl' artwork was bought by an art collector from Essex for a six-figure sum.

John Brandler, who runs a gallery in Brentwood, said he was saving the artwork from damage and destruction. He said:

It already needs restoration, due to [Nottingham] city council's method of protection with a perspex sheet...It's like a sauna John Brandler, Brandler Galleries

Credit: ITV Central

The mural will go to the Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds which has a large collection of Banksy pieces.

You go to a museum to look at the number of paintings because they look better in comparision to other pieces. How does Monet relate to Manet relate to Casaro relate to Picasso. If you only have one painting on its own, it doesn't fit into anything. John Brandler, Brandler Galleries

Nottingham residents were disappointed that the piece was leaving their city.

But Nottingham's loss is a gain for modern art in Suffolk.

Mr Brandler said that the 'hula-hoop girl' artwork will feature in a street-art exhibition in the museum.

It is set to start on May 2, running until the end of September.