Bedfordshire care home residents walk in memory of Captain Tom

Written by Rebecca Haworth

One step has the power to inspire one hundred more. A quote from Captain Sir Tom Moore's children's book, "One Hundred Steps"

This quote from Captain Sir Tom Moore's children's book, "One Hundred Steps", certainly rings true for this story.

A group of care home residents in Bedfordshire have been so inspired by the fundraising hero, and moved by his death, they decided to take on their own walking challenge.

They have pledged to walk 101 laps of their garden at Danecroft Residential Home in Wilstead every month, up until what would have been his 101st birthday in April.

Residents at Danecroft Residential Home enjoying their walking challenge. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The residents, many of whom have dementia, are pleased to be outside and to do something in memory of the Second World War veteran.

Sheila Prior, Danecroft Residential Home resident, said: "It is nice to see the garden, yes, very nice. I thought he (Captain Tom) was a very brave man."

I think he's a great man, I hope I live to 100. Mary Lawrence, Danecroft Resident Home resident

Harry Sedgwick is another resident who admires Captain Tom, calling him a "fantastic man."

Harry Sedgwick, Danecroft Residential Home resident. Credit: ITV News Anglia

His hat, which reads "kiss me quick, squeeze me slowly" also caught the eye of our reporter, Rebecca Haworth.

Rebecca said: "I can't stop looking at your hat!" And Harry cheekily replied, "Well you haven't taken advantage of it yet."

The walking challenge is certainly giving the residents a boost during these dark times.

ITV Anglia reporter Rebecca Haworth speaking to the Deputy Manager of Danecroft Residential Home. Credit: ITV News Anglia.

Rebecca Ward is Deputy Manager at Danecroft Residential Home: "The wellbeing of the residents has really increased from doing it.

"So for example today, one of the residents was sitting at the dining table, he was really quite tired, really quite sleepy, and I said do you want to go out for a walk today, and he said oh yeah that would be quite nice.

"The change in him from just coming outside to having a bit of fresh air, walking around, he's just so much happier now, and that's what we've really noticed with the residents."

Jean Fitch's mum Kathleen is one of the residents at Danecroft Residential Home. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Jean Fitch's mum, Kathleen, is a resident at the home: "Mum has alzheimers and it's very hard for her to really comprehend exactly what's going on, but I think to see the enjoyment in the moment when the residents are walking round, they may not remember that they've done it, but in that moment, there's a lot of joy."

And just like Captain Tom, they are raising money for a good cause, Keech Hospice Care in Luton.

Sarah Phillips is from Keech Hospice Care: "Since the pandemic, we've had so many fundraising events cancelled, and lots of activity cancelled as well.

"So to think they're doing such an amazing tribute to Sir Captain Tom but as well have turned that challenge into an amazing fundraiser for Keech Hospice Care is just absolutely amazing, we're really grateful."

The Captain Tom walking challenge leaderboard. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Even though Captain Tom is no longer with us, he is still motivating people to do wonderful things.

A legacy he would have been proud of.