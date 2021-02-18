Could rapid testing be our way out of lockdown?

Watch a video report by ITV Anglia's Rob Setchell

There has been a huge spike in lateral flow testing across the region.

Those without Covid symptoms and can't work from home can be tested and receive a result within half an hour.

70% The latest monthly survey showing the percentage drop of Covid infections in the East

It is thought the expansion of rapid testing could form a key part of the Government's plan to lift restrictions.

Now, thousands of these rapid lateral flow tests are being taken every day across the east.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

Reports suggest the Government's planning to send 400,000 of them to homes and workplaces across the country.

Parents could be also asked to test schoolchildren twice a week.

The aims include:

To catch and contain asymptomatic cases.

To safely reopen high streets and schools.

To help the country out of lockdown.

In Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, every district now has a rapid testing site.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

We're really targeting the asymptomatic members of the population, which represents a third of positive cases - just to break those chains of transmission within the community Tim Deer, Cambridgeshire County Council NHS Test and Trace

In Huntingdon, this morning, many were hoping a free test could provide some peace of mind.

One member of the public said "I'd still stick to all the rules and regs that are out there but it's just nice to know for the one person I bubble with. They're going to be safe."

In Norfolk, roving units have been trialled - taking the tests to the community. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Tomorrow, surge testing begins in the Diss and Roydon areas - where a handful of cases of the South African variant have been found.

Those will be PCR tests - thought to be more accurate than lateral flow.

Credit: ITV News Anglia

What we do know from many lateral flow tests is they don't work 100% of the time. There is a risk still. It does give some degree of security but it's not a finite answer - that if you have a negative test then you're either safe from contracting the infection because you've been immunised or that you may not give it to someone else. You may still have it. Prof Stephen Baker, University of Cambridge

But lateral flow tests do still offer some reassurance.

Health bosses say that when it comes to lifting the lockdown and to beating the virus, these tests might not be the sole answer but they may be part of it.