The Norfolk and Suffolk Mental Health Trust has begun a review into the qualifications of its deputy chief executive.

It follows a claim that a Masters of Law degree from the University of Georgia in the U.S that Mason Fitzgerald listed on several documents, had in fact never been awarded.

The degree has been listed as one of Mr Fitzgerald's qualifications in the Trust's annual report for 2019/20 and in the last two annual reports of the East London Foundation Trust where he worked until 2019.

An entry on his LinkedIn page has recently been changed to say "degree not awarded"

Mr Fitzgerald is due to become chief executive of the NSFT in April.

In a joint statement the NSFT and ELFT said