Plan to produce hydrogen in Suffolk for zero-emmision vehicles

A fifth of the UK's hydrogen could be produced in East Suffolk.

A hydrogen production hub is being proposed as part of Harwich and Felixstowe's bid to become a freeport.

It would turn energy produced by offshore windfarms and Sizewell power station into hydrogen, for use in zero-emission vehicles.

The plant would be a partnership between Ryse-Hydrogen and EDF and produce about 1GW of fuel.

The government has set a target of 5GW as part of its Green Industrial Revolution plan.

By creating a hotbed for green energy innovation Freeport East will create high-value jobs helping drive regeneration both locally and nationally George Kieffer, Freeport East

The Port of Felixstowe Credit: Mike Page/PA

If the area is given 'freeport' status, where goods can be processed without the usual tax and customs rules, Felixstowe and Harwich say it will create thousands of new jobs and secure investment of £500 million over the next 10 years