A decision has been made to remove Darren Drysdale from officiating Saturday's League Two fixture between Southend United and Bolton Wanderers.

The change by the EFL comes after the referee appeared to square up to Ipswich Town player Alan Judge towards the end of a nil-nil game with Northampton on Tuesday evening.

Drysdale is seen confronting Judge after turning down his penalty appeal. He then appears to lean his head into the Republic of Ireland international.

In a statement issued in conjunction with the PGMOL (Professional Game Match Officials Board), Drysdale apologised saying:

I fully understand that it is important for us as referees to maintain our composure throughout the game and always engage with players in a professional manner. I'm sorry that I did not do that last night and I can only apologise to Alan and Ipswich Town. Darren Drysdale

Despite apologising, the FA have charged Drysdale with improper conduct and have removed him from Saturday's Southend game. This will instead be officiated by Declan Bourne.

Alan Judge later tweeted that he was not looking for Drysdale to be charged as he understands that mistakes can be made in the "heat of the moment in a game".