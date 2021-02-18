The foursome causing debate on a Suffolk beach

Click here to watch a report by ITV Anglia's Tanya Mercer

Controversial is a word that tends to follow sculptor Sir Antony Gormley whatever he does.

Be it the Angel of the North or statues on the top of university buildings his work always sparks lively debate.

Angel of the North Credit: Pete Rossiter

None more so than the latest additions to Aldeburgh Beach in Suffolk. They are definitely different with views ranging from 'looking like rabbit droppings' to the sort of thing you might find in an Ann Summers store!

Gormley Sculptures

The four abstract shapes have been installed by art collector Caroline Wiseman who owns the Lookout gallery in the south tower on Aldeburgh's seafront.

Art should be provocative it should make us think that's the whole point of it. I'm thrilled it's provoking this reaction Caroline Wiseman Art Collector

Caroline has now applied for retrospective planning permission for Quartet, thrilled they've fuelled such a debate.