Video report by ITV News Anglia's Andy Ward

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve has hinted the club may not fulfill their remaining National League fixtures, because doing so would be a "pointless exercise."

The Linnets have committed to playing their next two games against Barnet and Weymouth, but are reluctant to continue after that.

Lynn were one of seven clubs to vote for the National League season to be declared null and void.

However, they were in the minority, and the campaign looks set to finish as planned.

Watch an extended interview with King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve

With clubs only being offered loans by the government to play out the rest of the season and no matchday income coming in, Mr Cleeve estimates it will cost Lynn more than £300,000 to carry on - something he says he simply can't afford.

"What the league are really doing by making us carry on is forcing us into bankruptcy, forcing us into an insolvent situation," he told ITV News Anglia.

"That can't the right or moral or the correct thing to do. If we are made to carry on, we won't last the season out."

"Next week for us, unless something happens, has to be the final week. It's a pointless exercise continuing the process. It's just a vanity project and it's just one that we can't do."

Watch an extended interview with Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin

While National League clubs voted to continue playing, the National League North and South seasons were ended with immediate effect.

That was bad news for Brackley Town who were fourth in the National League North and looking on course for a promotion push.

"To come to an end the way it has, it's tough for everybody," manager Kevin Wilkin said.

"We can't say it's surprised us - it hasn't. I think we all sort of suspected this from a fair way out and it's just really disappointing."