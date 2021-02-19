Luton community leaders join forces to urge people to get vaccinated

Different communities from across Luton have teamed up to urge people to take the coronavirus vaccine when it's offered to them.

Faith and Community leaders have taken part in a short vaccination film put together by the Borough Council.

It's after concerns some people were hesitant to have the vaccine.

I am taking the vaccine and encouraging our brothers and sisters to take this vaccine. It is very important that we don't get bogged down by conspiracy theories and don't get scared into not taking it Ashfaque Choudhury, Bury Park Road Mosque

Experts say the vaccine is safe and mass vaccination is vital for recovering from the pandemic.

The communities that make our town so strong and vibrant have really rallied to the fore and are now getting behind this massive effort Hazel Simmons, Leader, Luton Council