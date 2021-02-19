Online lessons for looking after puppies as lockdown sees demand surge

A Cambridgeshire animal charity is urging new owners of puppies to take part in online training modules.

The Wood Green Animal Shelter is also offering free advice over the phone to anyone struggling to socialise their new pet.

It comes after thousands of people got new dogs during lockdown.

Last year Wood Green said searches on its website jumped by more than 1,000% in four weeks, they urged people not to make impulsive decisions.

We’ve got webinars about how to live with dogs, how to live with puppies. We just want people to know we’re on the end of the phone. Sue Ketland, Animal Behaviourist

Lucy and Penny have benefitted from the support of Wood Green Credit: ITV Anglia

Lucy the cocker spaniel is one puppy to benefit from the support of Wood Green.

Her owner, Penny, has been planning to get a dog for two years and was looking for advice on socialising Lucy.