A couple who were found by police officers "in a state of undress" have been fined for breaking lockdown rules.

The pair, who were from different households were caught at Whitlingham Broad near Norwich.

They were one of 59 people fined by Norfolk Police for breaching lockdown between Friday, 12 February and the following Monday.

The Valentine's weekend also saw fines given to those looking for a romantic trip away.

A couple who travelled from London to Heacham to enjoy the countryside were caught, as well as three people who had hired an Air BnB.

Details of the fines were revealed by Temporary Superintendent Nathan Clark, who warned "lockdown fatigue" is tempting people to break the rules.

He added: "We have seen blatant breaches of the rules, which has led to 251 fines being issued over the last three weekends.

"People continue to make real sacrifices to adhere to these restrictions and we must continue to work together so we don’t undermine the efforts that have been made."

Police were also called to a birthday party in Thetford over the weekend, where some of those in attendance had travelled from Ipswich.

With warmer temperatures expected this weekend, officers warned people not to take unnecessary journeys.

Temporary Superintendent Clark said: "Officers will continue with their dedicated Covid-19 patrols this weekend, with a focus on beauty spots and coastal areas."