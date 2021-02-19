Police launch murder inquiry after man dies in Peterborough

Police have launched a murder inquiry after a man died following an assault in Peterborough.

Officers were called at 4.43am today (February 19) after reports of violence in Brudenell, Orton Goldhay.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 30s was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a critical condition, but later died as a result of his injuries.

Officers remain at the scene and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call police on 101 quoting ref: CC-19022021-0034