Police rescue migrants struggling to breathe from lorry in Cambridgeshire

Police in Cambridgeshire have rescued three men who were struggling to breathe from the back of a refrigerated lorry.

The officers sprang into action with help from Essex colleagues after tracking the vehicle down the A14 and M11.

The men in the back of the lorry called police for help saying they were suffocating and struggling to breathe.

A hunt for the vehicle was launched and the lorry, believed to have travelled from France, was tracked down at Brampton Hut services just before 4.30pm on 17th February by officers from the BCH Roads Policing Unit.

The three men were safe and not injured, and their welfare is being handled by the immigration services.

Police are urging the public to help them stop slavery and trafficking.

Warning signs to look out for, particularly at service stations or lay-bys, include:

People emerging from a lorry or HGV, especially suddenly or as if in a rush not to be seen

Hearing banging from the inside of a lorry – always call police on 999, especially if the lorry is refrigerated

A group of people heading towards, or going inside of, the back of a lorry

If anything about the vehicle doesn’t seem quite right – for example if produce is being thrown from it or something is being done to catch the attention of other motorists

Anyone who sees any of the above is urged to call police on 999 immediately and take a note of the vehicle registration number, even if it has foreign plates.