Prince Harry to relinquish honorary role at RAF Honington in Suffolk

Prince Harry at RAF Honington Credit: RAF

Prince Harry is to step down from his role as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Suffolk.

It comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to the Queen they would not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

Harry has held the role at RAF Honington near Bury St Edmunds since 2008, and visited the airbase in 2017 to present new colours to No 26 Squadron RAF Regiment.

The base is the home of RAF Force Protection and incorporates the headquarters for the RAF Regiment and the RAF Police.

Personnel from RAF Honington performed security duties at Harry and Meghan's wedding in Windsor.

It had been reported that Harry, a former Army officer with a passion for the military family, was eager to retain his formal links with the UK's Armed Forces.

But following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has confirmed that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.

Prince Harry speaking to the team at RAF Honington in Suffolk Credit: RAF

The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will now be shared out among other working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry inspecting the air crew at RAF Honington in Suffolk Credit: RAF

The Royal Family said while all were saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.

Harry and Meghan have been living in America after stepping down as senior royals. Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Harry will also give up his roles with The Royal Marines, Royal Navy Small Ships and Diving and the Queen's Commonwealth Trust. As well as the The Rugby Football Union, The Rugby Football League, The Royal National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities.