Stamford five-year-old scoots 100km for charity

A five-year-old girl from Lincolnshire is on a mission to travel 100 kilometres on a scooter for charity.

Elodie Drury from Stamford initially set herself a target of raising £200 for Marie Curie, but she has now raised over £1,000.

Elodie is taking part in the challenge with her dad, Chris, who is running the same distance. They have completed 70km already.

It’s hard to see what’s going on at the moment, it’s a tough time for so many and on top of that charities don’t have the fundraising events at the moment to raise the money needed to support the people who need it the most. Chris Drury

The pair have been running and scooting around 15km a week during lockdown and hope to finish the challenge by the end of February.

Elodie chose the charity as her class is named after the internationally acclaimed scientist.