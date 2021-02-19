Tributes to woman who died on A14 in Suffolk

Police have named a young woman pedestrian who died after she was struck by a car on the A14.

Sophie Riley, who was 25, died after the collision at Rougham near Bury St Edmunds just after 5pm on Tuesday February 16th.

Volunteers from the Suffolk Accident Rescue Service and an air ambulance tried to help, but Sophie died at the scene.

Police say she was originally from the Northamptonshire area.

Sophie's family have provided the following tribute: "Sophie was a well-loved, loving caring Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter and cousin who will be sadly missed by us all.”

Witnesses or anybody with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team quoting CAD 230 of 16 February via Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage is asked to visit https://www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/9-dashboard-camera-report-form