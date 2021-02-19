Weekend Football Preview

Norwich City Head Coach Daniel Farke speaks with ITV News Anglia about competition within his squad and Rotherham's fighting qualities under Paul Warne

Norwich City Head Coach Daniel Farke believes his first team squad are regaining their fluency after ending the recent goal drought.

Back-to-back wins in the SkyBet EFL Championship has seen the Canaries reclaim top spot from Brentford and extend their lead to four points in the process.

Farke is braced for another challenging encounter when they host Rotherham United.

With lifelong Norwich fan Paul Warne at the helm, the Millers continue to fight hard near the Championship drop zone. Back-to-back defeats leave them just a point above the bottom three.

Luton Town manager Nathan Jones Credit: PA

Luton's trip to Stoke City means a first return for Nathan Jones since losing his job there fifteen months ago.

Although they've won five times on the road, the Hatters have scored the least number of away goals in the division. Dan Potts's winner at Birmingham on their last outing was their seventh on their Championship travels.

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has acknowledged he needs a good run of results to ease the pressure, as their League One campaign struggles to catch light.

With news emerging of first teamers Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson relegated to training with the Blues' Under 23s squad, Lambert declared that he needs players with the right attitude to help turn things around.

Ipswich host Oxford United, who've won 11 of their last 13 games, 9 coming in the league.

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has steered his team to just a point off the top in SkyBet EFL League One Credit: PA

Peterborough United have their sights set on top spot after their positive run of results.

Posh will also defend the best home record in League One when they host AFC Wimbledon. They've dropped just 6 points from the 39 available from the 13 games at the Weston Homes Stadium so far.

Northampton's midweek goalless draw at Ipswich will give them confidence ahead of one of their shortest trips of the season. They'll face MK Dons who've enjoyed three straight away wins.

Elsewhere League Two leaders Cambridge United visit Mansfield, Colchester seek their first win in twelve at Crawley, while Southend and Stevenage host Bolton and Walsall respectively.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Championship

NORWICH CITY v Rotherham

Stoke City v LUTON TOWN

League One

IPSWICH TOWN v Oxford Utd

MK DONS v NORTHAMPTON TOWN

PETERBOROUGH UNITED v AFC Wimbledon

League Two

Crawley v COLCHESTER UNITED

Mansfield v CAMBRIDGE UNITED

SOUTHEND UNITED v Bolton

STEVENAGE v Walsall