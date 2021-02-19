Wildlife photographer goes in search of kingfishers

Watch ITV News Anglia's Hannah Pettifer go in search of the Kingfisher with wildlife photographer Russell Savory.

As we head out of winter, we bring you the next in our Anglia wildlife series.

Each season we catch up with wildlife photographer Russell Savory who tells us what he's been filming around the region and also what you too can look out for.

Hannah Pettifer went to meet him in Bury St Edmunds for a look at some of the most colourful birds in the country.

The Suffolk Wildlife Trust site at Lackford Lakes used to be a quarry, now it's home to more than fifty different species of bird.

Lackford has seen a big increase in visitors over the last year and its 400 acre site supports a huge range of species, including the Kingfisher.