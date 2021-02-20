Suffolk couple's campaign to get people to litter pick on daily beach walks

A couple from Saxmundham in Suffolk are urging people to do a quick litter pick every time they go out for a walk.

Geraldine Barker and Steve Pearce say the rubbish on the county's beaches is getting worse and has been especially bad since the high tides and winds of storm Darcy.

They say the rubbish will cause huge damage to wildlife and the environment and are organising local people in the area to do their bit and litter pick.